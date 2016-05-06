ISC Class 12th board exam results 2016 @Cisce.org : Exam Results to be declared on May 6 at 3 pm IST

The CISCE will announce the results at 3 PM on May 6.
The council has for the first time used Live Ink Character Recognition (LICR) technology, which has helped in fast compilation of results.
Students are eagerly waiting for their Class 10th results since the exams got over. We have been providing you with the latest updates on your results on priority and wish all the very best to the students for their result.
The results will be available on the career portal of the council and its website as well as through SMS.
Follow these simple steps to check the Indian School Certificate (ISC) results online:
1: Access the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations official website:http://www.cisce.org/
3: Enter your details such as roll number (Unique ID code) and other required details in the respected fields.
4: Click on ‘Submit’
5: Your results will be flashed on the screen
To receive the Indian School Certificate (ISC) results by SMS, the candidate will require to type ISC followed by their seven digit unique ID code and send the message to 09248082883.
A message for students:
To all those who will score good marks in their exams must remember that it’s just a beginning and you have to continue building upon your performance.
And to others, remember that your exam results are just that – marks given to one thing you wrote down, once. They’re not a number that reflects your worth, and they won’t stop you doing what you want in the long-term and you can still achieve heights if you concentrate more upon your future goals.
