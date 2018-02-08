'Is this the country of Vinay Katiyar's father,' asks Farooq Abdullah on BJP MP's comment







On Thursday, Farooq Abdullah former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir, has come down heavily BJP MP Vinay Katiyar's comment that "Muslims should not live in India.""Is this the country of Katiyar's father? This country belongs to all of us," said Farooq Abdullah on Vinay Katiyar's comment. (Kya ye Katiyar ke baap ka desh hai? Ye hum sab ka desh hai)"Those who are doing such talks are only spreading hatred in the country," he said and added that all religions spread the message of peace and love.Speaking to ANI Katiyar had said on Wednesday, “They divided the nation on the basis of population. So, what’s the need of them staying here? They have been given lands. should go to Bangladesh or Pakistan.”