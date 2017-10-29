Is the jewellery of Radhe Maa artificial or real? Find out what self-proclaimed Goddess has to say

Her red attire and jewellery seem to be pretty costly.
However, Radhe Maa said that her red gown dress is of only Rs 4000.
When asked about the jewellery, she said all this is artificial.
"My devotees offer me these artificial jewelleries and at the time of offering the same they also tell me that it is all artificial so that I don't feel bad," said Radhe Maa.
"Even if I carry costly jewellery, I'm worth wearing the same, I'm special," she added.
Talking about diamonds, she said-"Even If I wear diamonds, I don't care. I'm special. I'm worth wearing diamonds," said Radhe Maa.
Radhe Maa (Sukhvinder Kaur) started calling herself a godwoman in her 20s. The mother of three is known to "bless" her devotees by dancing to Hindi movie songs and hugging and kissing them, dressed in what can best be described as bridal clothes. She always carries a gold trident and is rarely seen
without bling and over-the-top make-up.
Many of her followers insist she is an embodiment of Goddess Durga and has supernatural powers.
Prompted by recent controversies surrounding the self-styled godwoman, Radhe Maa was listed among 14 "fake spiritual leaders" by Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad, the apex body of the Hindu seers.
Many of these controversial figures are accused of different crimes including cheating, fraud, murder and rape.
In August, self-styled godman Gurmeet Singh who used the name of Baba Ram Rahim Gurmeet Singh Insan was sentenced to 20 years in jail for raping two women. Another religious
leader, Asaram, and his son are in jail, facing rape charges.
First Published: 29 Oct 2017 10:16 AM