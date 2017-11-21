Is Pakistan using hawks for spying over India? Find out

Pakistan, since long time, has been using every ways possible to harm India and this time terror-sponsoring neighbour has come with something unique but obviously evil.From Rajasthan's Sri Ganganagar city (which is close to the border), a hawk is spotted under mysterious circumstances. When security personnel grabbed the avian and investigated, they found an electronic device tied to bird's feet.Now it is being investigated that what was the motive of this electronic device.Was the hawk used for spying against India? This angel is also being investigated.This incident is an appropriate example of how the Pakistan is using birds for its evil actions.Interestingly, during World War 2, hawks were used to spot and stop pigeons carrying signals. This muscular bird can see its prey from 5 km.In another alarming incident, from Punjab's Gurdaspur district, balloons were spotted with Pakistan written on them.Police said these balloons come flying from Pakistan side.