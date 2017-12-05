Is Modi Govt only for the rich? asks Rahul



22 सालों का हिसाब#गुजरात_मांगे_जवाब



प्रधानमंत्रीजी-7वाँ सवाल:



जुमलों की बेवफाई मार गई

नोटबंदी की लुटाई मार गई

GST सारी कमाई मार गई

बाकी कुछ बचा तो -

महंगाई मार गई



बढ़ते दामों से जीना दुश्वार

बस अमीरों की होगी भाजपा सरकार? pic.twitter.com/1S8Yt0nI7B

Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi whether his government was only for the rich. He targeted PM over rising prices which has made life difficult for the poor.On Twitter, through his 'A question a day' series, he hit out at Modi over his "jumlas", and said demonetisation and GST hit the common man's earnings while the rest was taken away by rising prices."My 7th question to the prime minister. People were hit by unkept jumlas, noteban's loot and GST that took away all the earnings. The rest was taken away by rising prices”The Congress vice president had earlier hit out at Modi over various issues through his 'A question a day' series.He listed out various commodities whose prices have risen in the three years of Modi government which made life difficult for the common man."Living has become difficult due to rising prices. Is BJP government only for the rich?," he asked.He also tweeted a diagrammatic picture of a comparative chart of prices of commodities in 2014 and 2017, illustrating their rise.Gandhi has been posing questions to the prime minister using tagline "22 salon ka hisaab, Gujarat mange jawaab”.He demanded answers for the "unfulfilled promises".