Is Modi Govt only for the rich? asks Rahul

On Twitter, through his 'A question a day' series, he hit out at Modi over his "jumlas", and said demonetisation and GST hit the common man's earnings while the rest was taken away by rising prices.
"My 7th question to the prime minister. People were hit by unkept jumlas, noteban's loot and GST that took away all the earnings. The rest was taken away by rising prices”
22 सालों का हिसाब#गुजरात_मांगे_जवाब
प्रधानमंत्रीजी-7वाँ सवाल:
जुमलों की बेवफाई मार गई
नोटबंदी की लुटाई मार गई
GST सारी कमाई मार गई
बाकी कुछ बचा तो -
महंगाई मार गई
बढ़ते दामों से जीना दुश्वार
बस अमीरों की होगी भाजपा सरकार? pic.twitter.com/1S8Yt0nI7B
— Office of RG (@OfficeOfRG) December 5, 2017
The Congress vice president had earlier hit out at Modi over various issues through his 'A question a day' series.
He listed out various commodities whose prices have risen in the three years of Modi government which made life difficult for the common man.
"Living has become difficult due to rising prices. Is BJP government only for the rich?," he asked.
He also tweeted a diagrammatic picture of a comparative chart of prices of commodities in 2014 and 2017, illustrating their rise.
Gandhi has been posing questions to the prime minister using tagline "22 salon ka hisaab, Gujarat mange jawaab”.
He demanded answers for the "unfulfilled promises".
First Published: 05 Dec 2017 09:20 PM