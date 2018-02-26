 Is heart attack not the real cause of Sridevi's death?
By: || Updated: 26 Feb 2018 11:10 AM
Image: Sridevi/Facebook

Mumbai: The real cause of Sridevi’s death is yet to be ascertained as her autopsy report has not come out as of now. As per preliminary reports, heart attack was believed to be the cause of her demise.

Sridevi’s mortal remains will be brought from Dubai to her Mumbai residence today. The same sis expected to reach India post 3pm today.

The same has been delayed because of the long procedure of documentation and formalities that need to be fulfilled.

The death certificate is also yet to be handed over.

The mortal remains will be brought in Anil Ambani’s chartered plane. Ambani has close lins with Boney Kapoor and also was close to Sridevi.

Sridevi’s family:

Born in Sivakasi, Tamil Nadu on 13 August 1963 to Tamil father Ayyapan and Telugu mother Rajeswari, Sridevi, in 1996, married Boney Kapoor, a film producer who is also the elder brother of actors Anil Kapoor and Sanjay Kapoor. She has left behind two daughters, Jahnvi and Khushi .

