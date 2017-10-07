Is Amit Shah's strategy working in South India? Are people coming out in large number to support BJP? Find out in Viral Sach

ABP News Investigation:

Via a picture, a claim is being made in social media that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is gaining ground, against left, in south India.It is being claimed that people are gathering in large numbers in the rallies of BJP in south India.The image is a collage in which on right side, there is an image of BJP president Amit Shah and on the left side, there is a huge crowd encircling a white car.It is also written below that the picture-"Amit Shah at Kannur".Actually, on 3rd and 5th October, BJP's Janaraksha Yatra was taken out in Kerala's Kannur.The Yatra was carried out in protest of the killings of BJP and RSS workers in the state.Interestingly, the Yatra was also considered as a show of strength for 2019 elections.However, there is a catch in the picture. When during BJP's Janaraksha Yatra everybody was walking then whose white car is this, stuck in the crowd?When we did an investigation, we found out that the image is tampered with. The image is of Sunny Leone's visit to Kerala's Kochi on August 19th this year.While posting the picture, Sunny Leone from her official Twitter handle, captioned-"My car in literally a sea of love in Kochi Kerala!! Thanks".In our research, we found out that the claim being made about the photo is false.