Irrfan Khan's wife makes statement about his 'rare disease', calls him a warrior

but the hope ignited by the magnitude of family ,friends and fans of irrfan has made me only optimistic and almost sure of the victory."

Irrfan Khan's wife Sutapa Sikdar on Facebook made a statement about Irrfan Khan on Saturday.She wrote "My best friend and my partner is a ‘warrior’ he is fighting every obstacle with tremendous grace and beauty. I apologize for not answering calls msgs,but I want all of you to know I am truly humbled indebted for ever for the wishes prayers and concern from all over the world."She further added "I am grateful to god and my partner for making me a warrior too. I am at present focused in the strategies of the battlefield which I have to conquer. It wasn’t and isn’t and is not going to be easyShe requested people to "to concentrate on the song of life, to dance of life to victory".Irrfan on Twitter had issued a statement about his life being shaken up by a rare disease, details of which he will share in a few days once there's a conclusive diagnosis.he wrote,"Till then, wish the best for me,"He also urged the fans to "wish best for me".Irrfan Khan has not only worked in Hindi cinema but also in British films and Hollywood. His next release would be "Blackmail", a dark comedy-drama directed by Abhinay Deo of "Delhi Belly" fame. The film is scheduled to hit the theatres on April 6.