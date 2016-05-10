IRCTC launches tour package to tiger reserves

The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) on Tuesday offered a tour package to tiger reserve parks in Madhya Pradesh.According to the IRCTC, the tour package would take travellers to tiger reserves of Bandhavgarh and Kanha national parks on a semi-luxury AC tourist train christened 'Tiger Express'.The train will start from Delhi's Safdarjung station on June 5, 2016, coinciding with the World Environment Day."Sighting of Indian tigers has always been a huge attraction for travellers and wildlife enthusiasts from India and abroad alike. The Tiger Express has been chalked out to make it an affordable and glitch-free experience for those who want to have a brush with India's famed wildlife," said A.K. Manocha, chairman and managing director, IRCTC."We have tried to leverage this allurement as a tourism product with huge potential," he said, adding that "more such innovative products are in the pipeline."Besides visits to Bandavgarh and Kanha national parks in the semi-luxury train and air-conditioned road transportation, travellers will also get a chance to visit the famous Dhuadhar Falls at Bhedaghat in Jabalpur.The five nights, 6 days tour programme starts from Rs.38,500.