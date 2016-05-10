IRCTC launches tour package to tiger reserves

According to the IRCTC, the tour package would take travellers to tiger reserves of Bandhavgarh and Kanha national parks on a semi-luxury AC tourist train christened 'Tiger Express'.
The train will start from Delhi's Safdarjung station on June 5, 2016, coinciding with the World Environment Day.
"Sighting of Indian tigers has always been a huge attraction for travellers and wildlife enthusiasts from India and abroad alike. The Tiger Express has been chalked out to make it an affordable and glitch-free experience for those who want to have a brush with India's famed wildlife," said A.K. Manocha, chairman and managing director, IRCTC.
"We have tried to leverage this allurement as a tourism product with huge potential," he said, adding that "more such innovative products are in the pipeline."
Besides visits to Bandavgarh and Kanha national parks in the semi-luxury train and air-conditioned road transportation, travellers will also get a chance to visit the famous Dhuadhar Falls at Bhedaghat in Jabalpur.
The five nights, 6 days tour programme starts from Rs.38,500.
First Published: 10 May 2016 08:40 PM