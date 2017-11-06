iPhone X: Price check of Jio's ₹ 26,700 offer

Even though the price for iPhone X goes as high as ₹ 1,02,000 for the 256GB version, iPhone X went out of stock as soon as the sale started. Each and every Apple fan wants to get their hands on iPhone X and if you running low on cash but still thinking of buying this beauty then Reliance Jio can offer you this phone for as low as ₹ 26,700 through its cash back offer.In the market, this offer is able to grab all the eyeballs as the buyer will merely be paying around 25% of the actual amount of the cheapest version of iPhone X.Here the catch in the Jio buyback offer is that the buyer will first have to shell out ₹ 89,000 for the 64 GB version or ₹ 1,02,000 for the 256GB version and then one year later, once the user returns the phone in mint condition, he/she will receive an amount of ₹ 62,300.With the enrolment period from 29th September to 31st December 2017, the Jio iPhone buyback offer will be available only if you have bought iPhone X from RRL Store, Jio.com, MyJio or Amazon.in (only by Reliance Digital seller). Also, the users will have to either commit to the post-paid plans of ₹ 799 per month and above or a one-time yearly recharge of ₹ 9999 to get voice/data services for a whole year.It is true to some extent that this exciting offer will not be able to suffice your needs if you are clumsy and cannot take good care of your phone.If you are ready to satisfy all the term and conditions laid down by iPhone X, then you should head to the jio.com where you can enrol anytime between 29th September to 31st December 2017.