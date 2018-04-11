iPhone fest on Amazon: Here are all the great deals in detail !

The sale will conclude on April 16.
Here are all the details -
- iPhone X
The 64GB model is being offered at Rs 79,999 down from its original price of Rs 95,390. The 256GB model is priced at Rs 97,999, down from its price of Rs 1,08,930. Amazon is offering an exchange discount of Rs 15,900 with the iPhone X.
- iPhone 8 Plus and iPhone 8
The iPhone 8 Plus 64GB variant will be sold at Rs 65,999 which was priced at Rs 73,000 and the 256GB is priced at Rs 79,999. The previous price was Rs 86,000. The iPhone 8 is priced at Rs 54,999 for the 64GB variant and the 256GB variant is priced at Rs 68,999.
- iPhone 7 Plus and iPhone 7
The iPhone 7 is selling at Rs 41,999 and where an additional discount of Rs 2,000 can be availed. The iPhone 7 Plus is not a part of the iPhone fest.
- iPhone 6s, iPhone 6s Plus, iPhone 6 and iPhone SE
iPhone SE (32GB) which is usually priced at Rs 26,000 can be purchased for as low as Rs 18,799. the iPhone 6s (32GB) is available for Rs 33,999. The iPhone 6s Plus (32GB) variant is now priced at Rs 37,999, down from the usual price of Rs 52,000. iPhone 6 (32GB) is priced at Rs 23,999.
Along with the iPhone models, the company is also giving discounts on Apple Watch models.
For INDIA News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.
- - - - - - - - - Advertisement- - - - - - - - -