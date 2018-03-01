INX media case: Karti to be produced in court today; P.Chidambaram also under scanner

New Delhi: A day after being arrested and taken into custody for a day, Former Finance Minister P.Chidambaram’s son, Karti Chidambaram will be presented in court on Thursday in INX media case.Karti Chidambaram was arrested by the CBI on the basis of confessional statements of INX Media Limited directors Peter and Indrani Mukerjea, alleging that they paid USD 7 lakh to him on the instructions of his father P Chidamabaram, as quid pro quo for a FIPB clearance, officials said.The statements of the Mukerjeas were recorded by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), which is probing the money laundering angle in the case, while the CBI had only recorded Indrani's statement before a magistrate as per section 164 of the CrPC, they said.Indrani’s statement rose several questions on P.Chidambaram as well, who is also under CBI scanner now.Karti (46) was arrested by the CBI from the Chennai airport on his return from London in connection with the agency's probe in the INX Media case.Both Peter and Indrani had alleged that they met the then Finance Minister P Chidambaram at his North Block office, seeking clearance for foreign investments in their media company after the Income Tax department detected irregularities in these instances, in 2007.Chidambaram had then asked them to "help the business of his son and make foreign remittances for the purpose," the officials said, quoting from the statements of the Mukerjeas.The couple had also admitted that they subsequently met Karti at a five-star hotel in Delhi, where he allegedly made a demand of USD 1 million, they said, adding that this was reiterated by Indrani before the magistrate as well.Indrani, they said, had confirmed in her statement to the CBI and ED that a payment of USD 7 lakh was made to the bank accounts of overseas firms linked to Karti.Peter and Indrani, facing trial for allegedly killing their daughter Sheena Bora, had said in their statement that Karti "suggested" to them the names of firms such as Chess Management and Advantage Strategic for the payments.The Sheena Bora murder case is being probed by the CBI.INX Media, as part of the alleged quid pro quo (a Latin term, meaning "something for something"), had made a payment of over Rs 9.96 lakh to Advantage Strategic Consulting Private Limited (ASCPL), a firm allegedly controlled by Karti, by a cheque issued on July 15, 2008, the officials said.