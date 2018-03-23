 INX Media case: Karti Chidambaram granted bail by Delhi high court
The court also directed Karti Chidambaram to pay a surety of Rs 10 lakh.

Karti Chidambaram (PTI Photo/File)

Chennai: The Delhi High Court on Friday granted bail to Karti Chidambaram in the INX Media money laundering case.



The court directed him to pay a surety of Rs 10 lakh. The court also laid ceratin restrictions on Karti. He cannot travel outside the country and cannot influence witnesses or close bank accounts.

The order was delivered by Justice S P Garg who had reserved his verdict on March 16 after hearing arguments on behalf of Karti and the CBI which had opposed grant of the relief to him.

Karti, son of senior Congress leader P Chidambaram was in jail in connection with the INX Media corruption case lodged by the CBI.

He was arrested from Chennai on February 28 by the CBI on his return from the United Kingdom in connection with an FIR lodged on May 15 last year, alleging irregularities in a Foreign Investment Promotion Board clearance given to INX Media for receiving funds of about Rs 305 crore from overseas in 2007 when his father was the Union finance minister.

