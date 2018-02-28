 CBI Arrests Karti Chidambaram At Chennai Airport For 'Not Cooperating' In Money Laundering Probe
CBI Arrests Karti Chidambaram At Chennai Airport For 'Not Cooperating' In Money Laundering Probe

Karti was returning from London and was taken into custody as soon as he landed in Chennai.

Chennai: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Wednesday arrested Karti Chidambaram, son of former finance minister P Chidambaram in connection with the INX Media case from Chennai airport.

Reportedly, the probe agency took Karti into its custody as he was not cooperating with the investigating agencies.




On February 26, Delhi's Patiala House court sent S Bhaskaran, Karti's chartered accountant (CA), to 14-day judicial custody in connection with the case.

Bhaskararaman was arrested from a five-star hotel in Delhi on February 16.

It has been alleged that Karti illegally took service charges for getting the Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) clearance to the INX Media for receiving funds from abroad worth Rs 305 crore in 2007 when P Chidambaram was the finance minister in the Congress-led UPA Government. (ANI)

 
 

