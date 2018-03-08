 INX Media Case: After SC's directions, Karti Chidambaram moves Delhi HC seeking interim relief
By: || Updated: 08 Mar 2018 03:40 PM
Karti Chidambaram (PTI Photo/File)

New Delhi: After Supreme Court's directions, Karti Chidambaram on Thursday moved Delhi High Court seeking interim relief from ED's action against him in the INX media case.

On Wednesday, the CBI  moved a court here seeking permission to conduct narco analysis test on Karti Chidambaram.

CBI requested Special Judge Sunil Rana for the narco test, saying it would help unearth the conspiracy in the case.

The court directed the CBI to move an application before it on Friday, when Karti Chidambaram will be presented before the court on expiry of his three-day CBI custody.

On February 28, Karti Chidambaram was arrested by the CBI that is investigating allegations of his taking money for getting Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) clearance to INX Media -- now renamed 9X Media -- when his father was Finance Minister.

He has dubbed the allegations as "politically motivated".



(With agencies inputs)

