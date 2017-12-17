Interpol cancels red corner notice on Zakir Naik, NIA to submit fresh request

After Interpol on Saturday refused to issue a red corner notice (RCN) against controversial Islamic preacher Zakir Naik, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) said it will submit a fresh request for the same."NIA's request for Red Notice against Zakir Naik was not accepted by Interpol as chargesheet had not been filed when the request was submitted to the Interpol headquarters. Now NIA will submit a fresh request to Interpol as chargesheet has already been filed in the NIA court concerned in Mumbai," an NIA official said.In a statement, Naik's spokesperson said: "Interpol has cancelled red corner notice on Dr Naik and instructed its worldwide offices to delete all data from files on him, citing political and religious bias among other reasons.""The Interpol contended that there was a severe lack of evidentiary basis, a failure by Indian authorities to follow due process of law, political and religious bias that formed the basis of such a notice, and lack of international interest," he added.It also said: The Interpol's Commission found after thorough examination that the request from the Indian NCB was not compliant with Interpol's rules and thus decided the Indian government's request for Red Corner notice should be cancelled."The Indian government had banned Naik and his organisation Islamic Research Foundation for five years and declaring it an unlawful organisation.Naik is also accused of spreading hatred through his speeches, funding terror groups and laundering money. The NIA last year had registered a criminal case against him.