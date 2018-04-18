Internet existed during Mahabharata era: Tripura CM

"Internet and satellite communication had existed in the days of Mahabharata. Sanjaya (the charioteer of king Dhritarashtra) using the technology gave a detailed account and description to the blind king about the battle of Kurukshetra," Deb said while inaugurating a two-day workshop on computerisation of Public Distribution System (PDS).



The BJP leader said: "The Europeans and the Americans may claim that it is their invention, but it is actually our technology. Internet and satellite system had existed during the lakhs of year ago."



"How could Dhritarashtra see through Sanjay's eyes? There was technology available at that time... Internet was there, satellite communication was there," the 47-year-old Chief Minister said very confidentially and repeatedly.



Deb heads the BJP-Indigenous People's Front of Tripura coalition government that came in power last month after defeating the Communist Party of India-Marxist-led Left Front first time in 25 years.

