Interim relief on Aadhaar: SC may consider plea next week

The Supreme Court on Monday asked a batch of petitioners to mention next week their plea for extension of interim relief on linking bank accounts and mobile numbers with the Aadhaar scheme.A bench of Chief Justice Dipak Misra, Justice A.M. Khanwilkar and Justice D.Y. Chandrachud asked senior counsel Shyam Diwan to mention the matter next week.The deadlines for linking of bank accounts and mobile numbers with Aadhaar are December 31, 2017 and February 6, 2018 respectively.The court had earlier said that it would commence the hearing on the batch of petitions challenging the constitutional validity of Aadhaar in the last week of November.Former Karnataka High Court judge Justice K.S. Puttuswamy and others have challenged the validity of Aadhaar Act on the ground it violates the fundamental right to privacy.