Interesting: When Yogi Adityanath, Siddaramaiah‏ Fight Via Twitter







I welcome UP CM Shri @myogiadityanath to our state. There is a lot you can learn from us Sir. When you are here please visit a Indira Canteen & a ration shop. It will help you address the starvation deaths sometimes reported from your state. #YogiInBengaluru

— Siddaramaiah (@siddaramaiah) January 7, 2018







Thank you for the welcome @siddaramaiah ji. I heard number of farmers committing suicide in Karnataka was highest in your regime, not to mention the numerous deaths and transfer of honest officers. As UP CM I am working to undo the misery and lawlessness unleashed by your allies.



— Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) January 7, 2018



Interestingly, the legislative assembly election will be held in April-May 2018 to elect members of the 224 constituencies in Karnataka. The state is presently ruled by Congress and BJP will make every effort possible to snatch power from the ruling party. Because of his popularity, it is worth mentioning here that BJP is using Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for campaigning for the party in others states as well where elections are due. It may be recalled that by the end of last year, BJP performed very well during UP civic body polls which were seen by many as a test for Yogi government; as urban body polls were the first elections after Yogi government came to power in March 2017.