Interceptor missile test fired in Odisha

By: || Updated: 15 May 2016 05:59 PM
Balasore:  India on Sunday test fired an indigenously developed Advanced Air Defence (AAD) interceptor missile from the launch complex of Abdul Kalam Island in Odisha's Bhadrak district.

The advanced version of low altitude supersonic ballistic interceptor missile was fired from the Integrated Test Range (ITR) off the Odisha coast at a ballistic missile, a modified version of Prithvi.

Defence sources said the operation was successful.

According to Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) sources, the missile was fired at 11.18 a.m. from launch pad number-3 of ITR.

This was the 12th test of the interceptor missile, said informed sources.

The targeted missile had been fired from a warship in the Bay of Bengal near Paradip.

