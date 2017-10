Instant access to ABP News LIVE TV now on Hotstar App. Download now!

New Delhi: Now get instant access to ABP News LIVE TV on Hotstar App on the go on your Android, Apple mobile and tablet.Watching uninterrupted LIVE streaming of News has become simpler on the popular Hot Star App that has a gigantic user base watching varied content .It’s easy and can be downloaded in simple steps as mentioned below.Go to Google Play Store > Download Hot Star App > News (Category) > ABP NewsGo to App Store > Download Hot Star App > News (Category) > ABP NewsThank you for watching ABP News.