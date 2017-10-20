Instant access to ABP News LIVE TV now on Hotstar App. Download now!

Watching uninterrupted LIVE streaming of News has become simpler on the popular Hot Star App that has a gigantic user base watching varied content .
It’s easy and can be downloaded in simple steps as mentioned below.
For Android Users: Go to Google Play Store > Download Hot Star App > News (Category) > ABP News
For Apple Users: Go to App Store > Download Hot Star App > News (Category) > ABP News
First Published: 20 Oct 2017 05:14 PM