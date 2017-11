Srinagar: The security forces on Sunday foiled yet another infiltration bid along with the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir’s Uri Sector, which killed two terrorists.Speaking on the same, Defence Ministry spokesperson Colonel Rajesh Kalia said, “The terrorists were killed in Uri sector after alert troops foiled the infiltration bid”.The officials have launched a search operation in the area. Speaking on the Army official said, “A search operation is ongoing in the area."More details are awaited.