Indore shocker: 'Two men try to pull my skirt, ask what's underneath,' says model

Following the outrage over the incident, which was disclosed by the woman through tweets, a criminal case was registered on Monday evening against unidentified persons.



"We have registered a case under section 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) of the IPC on the basis of the complaint of the woman," said Indore Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Harinarayanchari Mishra.



The woman has undergone medical examination as she had said that she hurt herself after losing balance while chasing the accused, he said.



"A five-member special team, headed by a city superintendent of police (CSP), is constituted to investigate the matter," Mishra said, adding that efforts are on to identify the accused with the help of CCTV cameras installed in Vijay Nagar area.



Earlier, narrating her ordeal in a series of tweets, the woman wrote, "Two guys tried to pull my skirt while I was on my Activa and said, 'dikhao iske niche kya hai?' (show us, what is underneath). I tried to stop them and lost control and met with an accident".



According to the woman, the incident occurred when she was driving on a busy street.



"It happened on one of the busiest roads of indore, and nobody tried to stop them. They ran away, and I couldn't even see their number. I've never felt so helpless. I'm not the kind of girl who will just sit and watch. Those fiends ran away, and I couldn't do anything," she said in another tweet. The woman also posted pictures of the "injury" she claimed to have suffered in the "accident", along with the

tweets.



Later, she urged the media through the twitter to keep her name secret.



However, her posts were circulated by thousands of twitteratis expressing concern over the safety of women. Taking cognisance of the tweet, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan termed the incident "shameful" and ordered the state Director General of Police (DGP) and

