Indore shocker: Here's the REASON why the 8-month-old girl was raped

"Victim's family didn't name the accused as a suspect, who is victim's uncle in relation. Initial suspects were ruled out by Special Investigation Team (SIT) & victim's uncle was arrested. Accused had an argument with victim's mother after which he committed the crime," said DIG Indore, reported news agency ANI.



Commenting on the Indore rape case, on Saturday, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that the accused will be given "tough punishment."



"The Indore incident (of rape) has shaken my soul. Such a disgusting act from such a small child. Society needs to introspect. The administration has arrested the accused. We will make sure that he will get tough punishment," CM tweeted.



An eight-month-old girl was killed after allegedly being raped in MG Road police station limits.



Police reached the spot after getting information that a child's body is lying unattended with blood spots around it.



New Delhi: After incidents of rapes being reported from Kathua and Surat, one more has come to light, this time, from the Indore district of Madhya Pradesh. According to the police, victim's maternal uncle raped the child.