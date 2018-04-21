  • Latest News
  • INDIA
  • Indore shocker: Here's the REASON why the 8-month-old girl was raped
  • Latest News
  • INDIA
  • Indore shocker: Here's the REASON why the 8-month-old girl was raped

Indore shocker: Here's the REASON why the 8-month-old girl was raped

Commenting on the Indore rape case, on Saturday, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that the accused will be given "tough punishment."

By: | Updated: 21 Apr 2018 01:23 PM
Indore shocker: Here's the REASON why 8-month-old girl was raped
New Delhi: After incidents of rapes being reported from Kathua and Surat, one more has come to light, this time, from the Indore district of Madhya Pradesh. According to the police, victim's maternal uncle raped the child.

"Victim's family didn't name the accused as a suspect, who is victim's uncle in relation. Initial suspects were ruled out by Special Investigation Team (SIT) & victim's uncle was arrested. Accused had an argument with victim's mother after which he committed the crime," said DIG Indore, reported news agency ANI.

Image: ANI





Commenting on the Indore rape case, on Saturday, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that the accused will be given "tough punishment."

"The Indore incident (of rape) has shaken my soul. Such a disgusting act from such a small child. Society needs to introspect. The administration has arrested the accused. We will make sure that he will get tough punishment," CM tweeted.

An eight-month-old girl was killed after allegedly being raped in MG Road police station limits.

Police reached the spot after getting information that a child's body is lying unattended with blood spots around it.

One person was arrested.

For INDIA News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.

First Published: 21 Apr 2018 12:29 PM
View Comments
Next Story 'I was, I'm and I will be part of BJP,' says Maya Kodnani
LIVE TV Video Photo

TRENDING VIDEOS

Samvidhan Ki Shapath: We are a responsible Opposition and raise o...

Master Stroke: Gram farmers suffering after thir crop gets reject...

Master Stroke: Raj Thackeray and Uddhav Thackeray united over Rat...

Kaun Jitega 2019: Gujarat HC acquits Maya Kodnani in 2002 Naroda ...

Master Stroke: MP govt decides 32 sentences which are not to be u...