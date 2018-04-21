Indore rape: 'Incident has shaken my soul,' says MP CM Shivraj Singh Chauhan

आज मन बहुत व्यथित है, इंदौर की घटना ने आत्मा को झकझोर दिया है। इतनी छोटी बच्ची के साथ ऐसा घिनौना कृत्य। समाज को अपने अंदर झांकने की ज़रूरत है। प्रशासन ने त्वरित कार्रवाई करते हुए आरोपी को गिरफ़्तार किया है। हम सुनिश्चित करेंगे कि उसे जल्द से जल्द कड़ी से कड़ी सज़ा मिले।
— ShivrajSingh Chouhan (@ChouhanShivraj) April 21, 2018
In 92% cases, minor daughters are raped by someone from their family. I went into shock after reading news that a minor girl is raped by her father. I urge you to pass a bill so that such rapists are hanged to death: #MadhyaPradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan in Damoh (20.04.18) pic.twitter.com/jryzP8zT7Q
— ANI (@ANI) April 21, 2018
From Indore, a shocking incident of rape and murder is reported. An eight-month-old girl was killed after allegedly being raped in MG Road police station limits.
Police reached the spot after getting information that a child's body is lying unattended with blood spots around it.
One person was arrested.
"Victim's family didn't name the accused as a suspect, who is victim's uncle in relation. Initial suspects were ruled out by Special Investigation Team (SIT) & victim's uncle was arrested. Accused had an argument with victim's mother after which he committed the crime," said DIG Indore, reported ANI.
Similar kind of incidents were already reported from Kathua and Surat recently.
