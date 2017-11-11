Indore: Radhe Maa falls sick after dancing TOO MUCH during her program in Madhya Pradesh

Another video of controversial woman Radhe Maa has come to light from Indore, Madhya Pradesh where she came to attend a personal event.Interestingly, during her procession, she danced so much that she fell sick. Her condition reached such a level that she left the event in the middle.Controversial woman Radhe Maa (Image: ABP Live)She appeared in her tradition red dress with heavy bridal makeup.Radhe Maa has been in news from last month.Recently, Radhe Maa lost her cool and broke down before the media in Sambhal district of Uttar Pradesh). She alleged that she was being harassed unnecessarily.On a visit to the district to attend the ongoing 'Kalki Mahotsav', she took offense to a media person asking her about certain charges levelled against her.Controversial woman Radhe Maa (Image: ABP Live)"I have no allegation against me...why do you ask me such things," she retorted, often getting up from her seat, which she resumed only after being pacified by her close followers. Radhe Maa, who has been accused of hurting religious sentiments.She has also been accused of dowry harassment by the daughter-in-law of one of her disciples. The woman has said that her husband's family tortured her on Radhe Maa's advice.But, the fuming self-styled god woman shot back saying, "...are you yourself 'doodh ka dhula' (spotless)? Why do you people speak such things always?" She lashed out at media persons in English, using phrases like "Beauty lies in the eyes of the beholder" and "I'm only pure and pious".Controversial woman Radhe Maa (Image: ABP Live)"You know the meaning of 'pure and pious'? What does it mean? How far have you read?" she shouted back.In yet another incident, two Delhi Police officers, in the first week of October, got suspended after a video showed Radhe Maa dancing with some police officials in uniform and seated on the chair of a SHO in a police station.Sanjay Sharma, Station House Officer (SHO) of Vivek Vihar police station, and Braj Bhushan, Assistant Sub-Inspector of GTB Enclave police station, have been suspended, Deputy Commissioner of Police Nupur Prasad said.Prasad said a photograph of Radhe Maa, reportedly taken on September 28, showed her seated on Sanjay Sharma's chair and the officer standing next to her with folded hands.WATCH VIDEO(With inputs from agencies)