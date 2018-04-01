Indore building collapse: 10 people dead

Indore: The death toll in last night's hotel collapse here rose to 10, with six more persons succumbing to injuries, police said.The lodge, located near the Sarvate Bus Stand here, collapsed last night as it was around 60 years old and in a bad shape, Choti Gwaltoli police station inspector Sanju Kamle said."We rushed 12 people to the hospital. Doctors there declared ten dead since last night," he said, adding, two women were among the dead.Two persons, who were injured in the incident, are being treated at the government MY Hospital.Asked whether the collapse was caused after a car crashed into the main pillar of the building bringing it down like a pack of cards, he said investigations are on.It will take another hour to remove the debris, Kamle said.