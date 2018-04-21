Indore: 8-month-old girl killed after allegedly being raped

Police reached the spot after getting information that a child's body is lying unattended with blood spots around it.

By: | Updated: 21 Apr 2018 10:57 AM
Image: ANI

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A shocking incident of rape and murder is reported from here. An eight-month-old girl was killed after allegedly being raped in MG Road police station limits.

One person was arrested.

"Victim's family didn't name the accused as a suspect, who is victim's uncle in relation. Initial suspects were ruled out by Special Investigation Team (SIT) & victim's uncle was arrested. Accused had an argument with victim's mother after which he committed the crime," said DIG Indore, reported ANI.

Similar kind of incidents were already reported from Kathua and Surat recently.


