Indore: 8-month-old girl killed after allegedly being raped

One person was arrested.
"Victim's family didn't name the accused as a suspect, who is victim's uncle in relation. Initial suspects were ruled out by Special Investigation Team (SIT) & victim's uncle was arrested. Accused had an argument with victim's mother after which he committed the crime," said DIG Indore, reported ANI.
Similar kind of incidents were already reported from Kathua and Surat recently.
In 92% cases, minor daughters are raped by someone from their family. I went into shock after reading news that a minor girl is raped by her father. I urge you to pass a bill so that such rapists are hanged to death: #MadhyaPradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan in Damoh (20.04.18) pic.twitter.com/jryzP8zT7Q
— ANI (@ANI) April 21, 2018
