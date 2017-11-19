Indira Gandhi fought for secularism & against those who wanted to divide society: Sonia Gandhi







Delhi: Former PM Manmohan Singh and Congress VP Rahul Gandhi pay tribute to #IndiraGandhi on her birth anniversary

— ANI (@ANI) November 19, 2017

Remembering former Prime Minister of India Indira Gandhi on her birth anniversary on Sunday, Congress president Sonia Gandhi said-"Indira ji was the iron lady of India. She fought for her vision against vested interests.""She fought for secularism and against those who wanted to divide society on religion and caste lines," she further added."She can never be erased from the pages of history," former President Pranab Mukherjee said.Earlier in the day, former PM Manmohan Singh and Congress VP Rahul Gandhi paid tribute to Indira Gandhi.Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday also paid tributes to Indira Gandhi on her 100th birth anniversary.Gandhi was born on this day in 1917 in Allahabad."Tributes to former PM Mrs Indira Gandhi on her birth anniversary," the Prime Minister tweeted.(With inputs from agencies)