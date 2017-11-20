 Viral Video: IndiGo flight attendant makes 2 drunk men touch her feet for misbehaving with her
Search
  • ABP LIVE
  • INDIA
  • Viral Video: IndiGo flight attendant makes 2 drunk men touch her feet for misbehaving with her

Viral Video: IndiGo flight attendant makes 2 drunk men touch her feet for misbehaving with her

A video from Hyderabad's Rajiv Gandhi International Airport has gone viral in which two drunk men are seen touching the feet of a flight attendant for allegedly misbehaving with her.

By: || Updated: 20 Nov 2017 04:52 PM
Viral Video: IndiGo flight attendant makes 2 drunk men touch her feet for misbehaving with her

Picture taken from YouTube video (Akshara Cpalli) below.

New Delhi: Private airline Indigo was in the news recently for manhandling a passenger, the video of which had gone viral, prompting the government to seek a report on it.

Now another video is catching attention showing a female attendant making a youth touch her feet and apologise. Certain media reports say the incident is of Hyderabad international airport where two men misbehaved with her following which she took them to the airport police officials to report the matter.



The men namely Bharat and Kalyan were reportedly inebriated. The flight attendant ensured she gets a thorough apology despite the youth accepting their mistake and seeking forgiveness. Policeman in the room just looked on while the entire incident was being recorded.

Reports say the men were later booked for misbehaving with the woman.

For INDIA News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.

First Published:
Next Story New twist in Ayodhya issue, Shia board offers to give up land

trending now

Auto
2018 Toyota Rush Images Leaked
VIDEO
Watch star- studded Saas Bahu Aur Saazish Telebrations
VIDEO
In Graphics: Bigg Boss Season 11: Was Arshi Khan SLAPPED ...