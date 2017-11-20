Viral Video: IndiGo flight attendant makes 2 drunk men touch her feet for misbehaving with her

Now another video is catching attention showing a female attendant making a youth touch her feet and apologise. Certain media reports say the incident is of Hyderabad international airport where two men misbehaved with her following which she took them to the airport police officials to report the matter.
The men namely Bharat and Kalyan were reportedly inebriated. The flight attendant ensured she gets a thorough apology despite the youth accepting their mistake and seeking forgiveness. Policeman in the room just looked on while the entire incident was being recorded.
Reports say the men were later booked for misbehaving with the woman.
First Published: 20 Nov 2017 04:46 PM