 IndiGo offloads passenger after he expresses concern over mosquitoes on board
"He attempted to instigate other passengers on board to damage the aircraft & used words such as hijack," said IndiGo.

Updated: 10 Apr 2018 10:33 AM
Images courtesy: ANI, Twitter



New Delhi: A shocking episode of manhandling a passenger by IndiGo staff has been reported on Tuesday after he expressed concerns over mosquitoes on board.

"The Indigo flight from Lucknow to Bengaluru was full of mosquitoes. When I raised an objection, I was manhandled by the crew and offloaded from the aircraft, I was even threatened," said passenger Saurabh Rai, reported ANI.

However, airlines presented a different version.

"A passenger, Saurabh Rai, scheduled to fly this morning from Lucknow to Bengaluru, was offloaded on grounds of unruly behaviour. He expressed concerns over mosquitoes on board. Before cabin crew could address his concerns he became aggressive & used threatening language," said IndiGo.

