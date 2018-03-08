India's only CM who doesn't own personal car or house, Manik Sarkar to make CPI(M) office his new home

Yes. Manik Sarkar, son of Amulya Sarkar, who, reportedly, worked as a tailor, ruled the state for 20 years. And now he is in the process of checking out of his official residence on Marx-Engels Sarani. His new home is about 500 meters from his old home.
"He would be moving in to the party office in a few hours. Sarkar would be living in one room of the party office guest house with his wife Panchali Bhattacharya," CPI(M) state party secretary Bijan Dhar said, reported news agency PTI.
What's more? The veteran leader, reportedly, had asserted that he would "eat what is cooked in the party office kitchen".
"He has already sent packets of books and clothes and some CDs to the party office. Sarkar might shift to a government quarter if he is allocated one by the new government," Das said, reported the news agency.
The couple has no kids.
It may be recalled that BJP had demolished the Left citadel in the recently concluded Assembly election in Tripura. Saffron party ended 25 years of uninterrupted rule of the CPI(M)-led Left Front and the 20-year reign of Sarkar.
Commendable things about Manik Sarkar:
- Manik Sarkar's affidavit for the 2018 Tripura Assembly election revealed that he is the chief minister with least possessions among all his counterparts in India.
- In 1968, at the age of 19, he became a member of one of the major political parties of India, the Marxist Communist Party.
- In 1980, at the age of 31, Manik Sarkar was elected as the Member of the Legislative Assembly from the Agartala constituency and this was the start of Manik Sarkar's leadership in his state.
- Sarkar is, as per reports, the only Indian Chief Minister who does not own a personal car or a home.
- Reportedly, Manik Sarkar used to donate his entire salary that he received as a Chief Minister to his party and in return, got Rs 10,000 (approx $155 USD) per month as allowance.
