Delhi court convicts 'India's Most Wanted' host Suhaib Ilyasi for wife's murder

New Delhi: Suhaib Ilyasi, who once produced and anchored a popular criminal hunt show 'India's Most Wanted', was on Saturday convicted by a Delhi court in connection with his wife's mysterious death.According to news agency ANI, Ilyasi was convicted by the Karkardooma court here in connection with the death of his wife, Anju Ilyasi, in the year 2000.The argument on sentence will be held on December 20.The TV anchor has been under scanner over his suspicious role in the alleged murder of his wife, nearly seventeen years ago.Anju had been rushed to a hospital on January 11, 2000 with fatal stab wounds allegedly received by her at her East Delhi residence.Ilyasi, who had shot into limelight after hosting TV crime show - 'India's Most Wanted', was arrested on March 28, 2000 and later, charges were framed against him in the case after his sister-in-law and mother-in-law alleged that he used to torture his wife for dowry.(With agency inputs)