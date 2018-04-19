  • Latest News
  • INDIA
  • Indians deeply intelligent, know the truth about Amit Shah: Rahul Gandhi attacks BJP chief after SC verdict in judge Loya case
  • Latest News
  • INDIA
  • Indians deeply intelligent, know the truth about Amit Shah: Rahul Gandhi attacks BJP chief after SC verdict in judge Loya case

Indians deeply intelligent, know the truth about Amit Shah: Rahul Gandhi attacks BJP chief after SC verdict in judge Loya case

By: | Updated: 19 Apr 2018 08:22 PM
Indians deeply intelligent, know the truth about Amit Shah: Rahul Gandhi attacks BJP chief after SC verdict in Judge Loya case

Congress president Rahul Gandhi. Photo: File

NEW DELHI: Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Thursday hit out at BJP and its chief Amit Shah after the ruling party alleged that he was the "invisible hand" behind the petitions in the Supreme Court seeking an independent probe into the death of CBI judge BH Loya.

Rahul targeted Shah, saying "the truth has its own way of catching up with people like him".

Taking to Twitter, Rahul Gandhi said, "Indians are deeply intelligent. Most Indians, including those in the BJP, instinctively understand the truth about Mr Amit Shah. The truth has its own way of catching up with people like him."



Loya's court was handling the Sohrabuddin Sheikh fake encounter case filed by the CBI, in which BJP president Amit Shah was one of the accused. Loya died of cardiac arrest in Nagpur on December 1, 2014, when he had gone to attend the wedding of a colleague's daughter. Shah was later discharged by the court from the case.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Dipak Misra and Justices A M Khanwilkar and D Y Chandrachud on Thursday while rejecting the pleas said attempts were made to scandalise the judiciary by levelling serious allegations against judicial officers and judges of the Bombay High Court.



The BJP came down heavily on opposition parties after the top court dismissed the petition seeking an independent probe into the death of Judge Loya.

BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra described the public interest litigations seeking the probe into the death of Judge Loya as "political interest litigation", and charged that Gandhi and his party were behind it.

The Congress raised questions over the Supreme Court verdict, saying it was a sad letter day in the country's history and pitched for a fair probe into the matter.

For INDIA News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.

First Published: 19 Apr 2018 08:21 PM
View Comments
Next Story What can we do, asks Loya's brother
LIVE TV Video Photo

TRENDING VIDEOS

Is that a BABY BUMP? Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Rajput spotted out...

Bigg Boss 11 reunion at wedding of Sapna Choudhary’s brother

Aakriti Sharma's TRANSFORMATION will shock you

Is Dwayne ‘Champion’ Bravo Dating A Hot Bollywood Actress?

Ayesha Jhulka to make a HUGE comeback in Bollywood after eight ye...