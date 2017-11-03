Indian woman 'sold' in Saudi to return tomorrow

New Delhi: In a good news for Paramkit Kaur’s family, External Affair Minister Sushma Swaraj has said that Paramjit Kaur who has been held captive in Saudi Arabia is returning home tomorrow.Paramjit Kaur, a 39-year-old resident of Jalandhar, had allegedly been hoodwinked to Saudi Arabia for work by a travel agent Resham Bhatti who is currently absconding.According to reports, Paramjit Kaur was promised a good payment once she moved to work for a family in Saudi Arabia, but once she joined the work, the family refused to pay wages and confiscated her passport. It was then she found out that she had been purchased by the family for a sum of Rs. 3.5 lakh. She had been in confinement since the month of July. She had informed about her captivity in the month of August.The absconding travel agent has been booked for trafficking, criminal conspiracy and cheating.The Indian embassy had been persistently attempting to liberate Paramjit, ever since it had been alerted of the situation.