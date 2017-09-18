Indian soldiers standing on bodies of Muslims in Kashmir? Viral Sach debunks the video!



(GRAPHIC) Like ISIS, Indian occupation forces in Kashmir celebrate killing Muslims. pic.twitter.com/CDVeCe3Tv7

— CJ Werleman (@cjwerleman) September 16, 2017

New Delhi: In the age of viral videos where many of them are propagated to cause unrest and spread violence comes yet another set of visuals claiming to be of India soldiers trampling dead bodies of Muslims in the state of Jammu and Kashmir.The video purportedly showing soldiers standing with one foot on the face and neck of two dead people was also tweeted by popular writer CJ Werleman who said “Like ISIS, Indian occupation forces in Kashmir celebrate killing Muslims.”ABP News took the opportunity to authenticate the video and found that the soldiers definitely belonged to the Indian Army but the ones lying on the ground upon whom the personnel had stepped over weren’t of Indian Muslims but of Lashkar-e-Taiba militants Abu Ismail and Abu Qasim.The 14-second video is said to be of last Thursday after the LeT militants, who had orchestrated the Amarnath Yatra attack, were eliminated in an encounter with security forces in Aragam-Nowgam area on the outskirts of Srinagar.Abu Ismail, a native of Pakistan’s Mirpur, was active in Kashmir vallery since 4 years. He masterminded the attack on Hindu pilgrims in Amarnath in which 8 were killed.Werleman’s sharing of the video assumes significance as a ‘credible’ figure like him has chosen to broadcast gory visuals without get them verified. The visuals could have motivated to spark a Hindu-Muslim clash in the sensitive hilly state. His tweet also deserves condemnation as he compared the Indian Army to terrorist organization ISIS. The controversial video has been shared over 2,371 times and has close to 1300 likes.Since the 14-second video has garnered world attention, the Indian Army has decided to order an inquiry and has assured of suitable action.