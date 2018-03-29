 Indian Railways increases vacancies by 20,000
Search

Indian Railways increases vacancies by 20,000

As per the department’s advertisement, there were 90,000 vacancies in the sector so far, which have been hiked to 1,10,000

By: || Updated: 29 Mar 2018 08:38 AM
Indian Railways increases vacancies by 20,000

Image: PTI

New Delhi:  In a good news for the aspirants, Indian Railways has hiked vacancies by 20,000 posts in the department.

The step was taken in a bid to create more job opportunities. In a bid to create more job opportunities, the Indian Railways announced a 20,000-hike in vacancies in the department.

As per the department’s advertisement, there were 90,000 vacancies in the sector so far, which have  been hiked to 1,10,000. This has opened new opportunity for 20,000 aspirants.

Furthermore, 9000 jobs are supposed to be created in the Railway Protection Force and Railway Protection Special Force. In the L1 and L2 categories 10,000 more openings are expected.



.

For INDIA News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.

First Published:
Next Story CBSE receives fax revealing identity of person behind paper leak

trending now

INDIA
CBSE paper leak mastermind from Delhi, suspect Police; Crime ...
VIDEO
CBSE to re-hold Class X Maths, Class XII Economics ...
INDIA
In UP, 'Ramji' to be part of Dr BR ...