Indian Railways increases vacancies by 20,000

In a good news for the aspirants, Indian Railways has hiked vacancies by 20,000 posts in the department.The step was taken in a bid to create more job opportunities. In a bid to create more job opportunities, the Indian Railways announced a 20,000-hike in vacancies in the department.As per the department’s advertisement, there were 90,000 vacancies in the sector so far, which have been hiked to 1,10,000. This has opened new opportunity for 20,000 aspirants.Furthermore, 9000 jobs are supposed to be created in the Railway Protection Force and Railway Protection Special Force. In the L1 and L2 categories 10,000 more openings are expected.