 Indian Railways allows passengers to transfer their ticket to someone else's name
The same will however be possible following certain guidelines put down by the railways.

Updated: 09 Mar 2018 06:36 PM
New Delhi: In a major move to provide relief to passengers, Indian Railways in a fresh notification allowed passengers with confirmed tickets to transfer their ticket to someone’s name, in case they are unable to travel.

As per a statement issued by Railways, "Chief Reservation Supervisor of important stations are authorised by Railway Administration to permit the change of name of a passenger having a seat or berth reserved in his name".

  • The statement stated that a person holding a confirmed ticket can transfer his/ her ticket in the name of their father, mother, spouse, sibling or children. The same can however be done 24 hour prior to the scheduled departure.

  • If a government servant wants to transfer a confirmed ticket then he or she can make a written request before 24 hours of departure.

  • If the passenger is part of a marriage party then the confirmed ticket can be transferred to another person with a written request by an individual

  • A NCC cadet or a group of cadets can get reservation ticket or tickets transferred to other cadets with a written request by any officer who is the head of such a group, 24 hours before departure.

