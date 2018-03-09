Indian Railways allows passengers to transfer their ticket to someone else's name



The statement stated that a person holding a confirmed ticket can transfer his/ her ticket in the name of their father, mother, spouse, sibling or children. The same can however be done 24 hour prior to the scheduled departure.



If a government servant wants to transfer a confirmed ticket then he or she can make a written request before 24 hours of departure.



If the passenger is part of a marriage party then the confirmed ticket can be transferred to another person with a written request by an individual



A NCC cadet or a group of cadets can get reservation ticket or tickets transferred to other cadets with a written request by any officer who is the head of such a group, 24 hours before departure.



The same will however be possible following certain guidelines put down by the railways.As per a statement issued by Railways, "Chief Reservation Supervisor of important stations are authorised by Railway Administration to permit the change of name of a passenger having a seat or berth reserved in his name".