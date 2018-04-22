Indian on pilgrimage to Pakistan fails to return home

Earlier, a woman member Kiran Bala, who was part of the Jatha, too failed to come back after she reportedly solemnised marriage in Pakistan with a Muslim after embracing Islam.

By: | Updated: 22 Apr 2018 02:11 PM
Indian on pilgrimage to Pakistan fails to return home

AFP PHOTO / RIZWAN TABASSUM / REPRESENTATIONAL

Amritsar: An Indian national, who had gone to Pakistan for a 10-day pilgrimage as part of the Sikh Jatha on April 12, has failed to return home, police said today.

The Sikh Jatha returned home yesterday but Amarjit Singh, a resident of village Niranjanpura in Amrtisar district, was not part of it.

"The group of Sikh pilgrims after observing Baisakhi festival and paying obeisance at various Sikh shrines in Pakistan returned yesterday but Amarjit Singh was found  missing", SSP, Amritsar (Rural), Parampal Singh said.

Earlier, a woman member Kiran Bala, who was part of the Jatha, too failed to come back after she reportedly solemnised marriage in Pakistan with a Muslim after embracing Islam.

Both Amarjit and Bala had gone to Pakistan for a 10-day pilgrimage as part of the Jatha on April 12.

Amarjit had earlier reportedly worked in Malaysia, but had been living at home and helping his family with their agriculture business for the last couple of months.

For INDIA News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.

First Published: 22 Apr 2018 02:11 PM
View Comments
Next Story Siddaramaiah contesting from Badami on public demand: Congress
LIVE TV Video Photo

TRENDING VIDEOS

Saas Bahu Aur Saazish: Auditions for Bigg Boss season 12 starts

Opposition parties seek removal of CJI Dipak Misra for the first ...

Viral Sach: Hindi daily's report claims Kathua victim was not rap...

Vyakti Vishesh: When PM Modi goes 'Sufi' way

390 days left to Lok Sabha elections, know the public opinion of ...