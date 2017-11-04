 Indian national arrested in drug trafficking
The accused used to illegally bring narcotic drugs from India and supply in different parts of the country.

Kathmandu: A 25-year-old Indian national has been arrested in Nepal for allegedly smuggling drugs into the country.

The Nepal Police nabbed Pappu Shah, a resident of Arariya district in Bihar, following information provided by another drug peddler arrested on Thursday.

Pappu used to illegally bring narcotic drugs from India and supply in different parts of the country, including Kathmandu.

In another incident, a Norwegian national was nabbed from Tribhuvan International Airport during a security check while he was about to board a flight to Doha.

Police confiscated over 2 kg hashish hidden in his leather bag.

