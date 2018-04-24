Indian jawans destroy 3 Pakistani bunkers; kill 5 soldiers in Poonch & Rajouri districts

  • Latest News
By: | Updated: 24 Apr 2018 08:52 AM
Image only for representational purpose

Poonch: Indian Army in a major action against Pakistan on Tuesday morning destroyed three Pakistani bunkers and killed five Pak soldiers in Poonch and Rajouri districts of Jammu and Kashmir.

This came in retaliation to Pakistan’s firing and constant provocations.

During the attack, 20 Pakistani natives also got injured.

Pakistan resorts to ceasefire violations along Line if Control, almost every day; which results in loss of life of Indian soldiers. As per a data, Pakistan violated ceasefire 351 times, as on March 5, 2018 since Januray 1, 2018.

In this case, India’s action against Pakistan was a must it a lesson and to ensure India wouldn’t stay cquiet.

Even Prime Minsiter Narendra Modi while addressing the Indian community in London’s Westminster Hall said, “India has changed, and it gives an eye-for-an-eye”.

PM Modi also revealed that Indian army informed Pakistan about surgical strikes it performed in 2016, before the information leaked out in media.

First Published: 24 Apr 2018 08:52 AM
