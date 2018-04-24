Indian jawans destroy 3 Pakistani bunkers; kill 5 soldiers in Poonch & Rajouri districts

This came in retaliation to Pakistan’s firing and constant provocations.



During the attack, 20 Pakistani natives also got injured.



Pakistan resorts to ceasefire violations along Line if Control, almost every day; which results in loss of life of Indian soldiers. As per a data, Pakistan violated ceasefire 351 times, as on March 5, 2018 since Januray 1, 2018.



In this case, India’s action against Pakistan was a must it a lesson and to ensure India wouldn’t stay cquiet.



Even Prime Minsiter Narendra Modi while addressing the Indian community in London’s Westminster Hall said, “India has changed, and it gives an eye-for-an-eye”.



PM Modi also revealed that Indian army informed Pakistan about surgical strikes it performed in 2016, before the information leaked out in media.

