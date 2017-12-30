 Indian dies in UAE after getting news about his mother's death
DUBAI: An Indian expat had died of heart attack here after getting the news of his mother's demise back home in Kerala, a media report said on Saturday.

The incident happened on December 21 when Anil Kumar Gopinathan, who hailed from Kerala's Kollam district, was informed about the death of his mother, Kousalya.

Next day, he was found collapsed in his room and rushed to a hospital by his friends, but in vain, the Khaleej Times reported.

Gopinathan had been working at a tailoring shop in Umm Al Quwain city for 20 years.

After receiving the news of the death of their mother, brother of the deceased Santosh, who is based in Dubai, left for his home, Gopinathan was supposed to fly back to India the next day, but died of heart attack, the report said.

According to authorities, as it took some time in preparing the documents for repatriation of Gopinathan's body, it would now be flown to India tonight and likely to reach his native place Parippally village tomorrow.

