 Indian Army responds to Pakistan's provocations; destroys their posts near Uri sector
Search
  • ABP LIVE
  • INDIA
  • Indian Army responds to Pakistan's provocations; destroys their posts near Uri sector

Indian Army responds to Pakistan's provocations; destroys their posts near Uri sector

The action against Pakistani army was taken my Indian soldier at 5:40pm on Thursday, the video of which has been released.

By: || Updated: 24 Feb 2018 09:04 AM
Indian Army responds to Pakistan's provocations; destroys their posts near Uri sector

India responds to Pakistan's ceasefire violations/ ABP News image

Kashmir: India has strongly rebuked and responded to the repetitive provocations by Pakistan in the form of ceasefire violations, by destroying Pakistani posts along LoC.

In a fresh video, the Indian army can be seen targeting the posts near Uri sector along Line of Control.

The action against Pakistani army was taken my Indian soldier at 5:40pm on Thursday.

This comes after Pakistan had repetitively violated ceasefire and targeted residential areas, which claimed the lives of several civilians and martyred our jawans.

Pakistan has also been facing backlash from International Community for funding terrorists.

Very recently Indian Army’s Sunjuwan camp was attacked in Jammu, where 6 Army officials lost their lives. Also, days after this attack, an attempt to attack CRPF camp in Srinagar was made.

Responding to Pakistan’s filthy actions, Indian Army Chief had promised to respond soon to the same.

For INDIA News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.

First Published:
Next Story PM to launch Amma Two-wheeler Scheme in Chennai today

trending now

INDIA
Indian Army responds to Pakistan's provocations; destroys their posts ...
INDIA
Voting begins for Ludhiana Municipal Corporation poll
VIDEO
Bipasha Basu makes husband Karan Singh Grover's birthday unique