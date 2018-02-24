Indian Army responds to Pakistan's provocations; destroys their posts near Uri sector

Kashmir: India has strongly rebuked and responded to the repetitive provocations by Pakistan in the form of ceasefire violations, by destroying Pakistani posts along LoC.In a fresh video, the Indian army can be seen targeting the posts near Uri sector along Line of Control.The action against Pakistani army was taken my Indian soldier at 5:40pm on Thursday.This comes after Pakistan had repetitively violated ceasefire and targeted residential areas, which claimed the lives of several civilians and martyred our jawans.Pakistan has also been facing backlash from International Community for funding terrorists.Very recently Indian Army’s Sunjuwan camp was attacked in Jammu, where 6 Army officials lost their lives. Also, days after this attack, an attempt to attack CRPF camp in Srinagar was made.Responding to Pakistan’s filthy actions, Indian Army Chief had promised to respond soon to the same.