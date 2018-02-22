Army retaliates to ceasefire violations, kills 20 Pak soldiers in last 46 days: Sources

Sources said the Army decimated border posts of Pakistan with rocket launchers and cannon fire in Mendhar sector."This is a result of a 'Pro-Active Operation' along the LoC by the Indian Army after field commanders were given 'freedom' to retaliate against Pakistani ceasefire violations," sources said.At least 20 Pakistani soldiers were killed in past 46 days in Indian retaliation to Pakistan's shelling, they added.India retaliated heavily after Army Captain Kapil Kundu and three other soldiers were killed in ceasefire violation. Pakistan Army had used 120mm mortars and Anti-Tank-Guided Missiles in the attack.Meanwhile, Inspector General of BSF Sonali Mishra on Thursday said the security forces are on high alert along the borders to foil any BAT attacks by Pakistani troops.She said Pakistan was regularly targeting Indian posts along the borders as it does not want a peaceful atmosphere."They do not want peace and calm on the borders and so they continue such actions like ceasefire violations, sniper-fire, BAT action. There was a ceasefire violation yesterday too. The BSF and the Army gave a befitting reply..,” Sonali Mishra was quoted by PTI as saying.She said at least 175 militants were waiting at the launching pads to infiltrate into the Valley.Army had hinted it would take retaliatory action against the killing of four army men in heavy shelling by Pakistani forces along the LoC in the Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir on February 4.Captain Kundu, a resident of village Ransika in Haryana's Gurgaon district, was killed just six days before his 23rd birthday.Havildar Roshan Lal, 42, a resident of Samba district, Jammu and Kashmir, Riflemen Ramavatar, 27, of Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh, and Subham Singh, 23, of Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district were also killed in the shelling