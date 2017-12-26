Indian Army crosses LoC, kills 3 Pak soldiers to avenge killings of Jawans

New Delhi: Avenging the recent killings of its soldiers, Indian Army troops crossed over the Line of Control (PoK) and killed three Pakistani army soldiers. One Pakistani soldier was said to be injured.Sources couldn't confirm the exact figure of deaths but said it could be over six.The action is seen as a retaliation to the four Indian Army personnel killed on Saturday​ in ceasefire violation by Pakistan.The neutralisation of the Baloch regiment soldiers took place along LOC at Rakhchikri, Rawalakot sector on Monday at around 6 pm.Pakistan's media quoting Inter-Service Public Relations confirmed the death of three Pakistan soldiers in the cross border firing.NSA Ajit Doval briefed PM Narendra Modi about the strike last night. Defence Minister is likely to make a statement regarding the retaliation in both the Houses of Parliament on Wednesday.The behind-the-enemy-lines operation brings back the memory of 2016's surgical strikes, which the army conducted in response to Uri Attack.On September 18, 2016, four Pakistani terrorists had attacked the army post at Uri in Jammu and Kashmir, and killed 19 soldiers.Eleven days later, the army conducted surgical strike across the LoC and destroyed terrorist launch pads and killed several terrorists.(With agency inputs)