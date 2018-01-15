 As Indian Army celebrates 70th Army Day, nation pays tribute to its 'valiant heroes'
  As Indian Army celebrates 70th Army Day, nation pays tribute to its 'valiant heroes'

As Indian Army celebrates 70th Army Day, nation pays tribute to its 'valiant heroes'

15 Jan 2018
As Indian Army celebrates 70th Army Day, nation pays tribute to its 'valiant heroes'
New Delhi: Today India celebrates the 70th Army Day.  The day is celebrated in recognition of  Field Marshal K M Cariappa‘s taking over as India’s first commander in chief from General Francis Butcher, last British commander in chief.

 



 





Many dignitaries including President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted the officers and troops of the Indian Army on the occasion of Army Day.

 



Modi saluted the Army personnel who sacrificed their lives while serving the nation and said every citizen of the country has "unwavering trust and pride" in the Indian Army.

 





"Our Army always puts the nation first. I salute all those great individuals who sacrificed their lives while serving the nation. India will never forget our valiant heroes," the prime minister added.

 



 





 



 





 



 





 



 





 

