 India will become Islamic nation by 2027 if Muslim population continued to grow: Hindu Yuva Vahini leader
India will become Islamic nation by 2027 if Muslim population continued to grow: Hindu Yuva Vahini leader

"Muslims bear children not because they want to have them, but because they want to occupy the whole country," Nagendra Pratap Tomar alleged.

By: || Updated: 30 Oct 2017 08:08 AM
Image: Nagendra Pratap Tomar/Facebook

Meerut (UP): A Hindu Yuva Vahini leader alleged it is the Muslim community's conspiracy to increase
their population to make India an Islamic nation by 2027, remarks that are likely stoke a controversy.

The right-wing organisation was founded by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in 2002 and he is also the chief patron of the outfit.

"If the Muslim population continued to grow at the same pace, India will become an Islamic country by 2027. It's a conspiracy of the Muslim community. They want to have total control over India," Nagendra Pratap Tomar, the western Uttar Pradesh head of the outfit, said at workers' conference on Sunday.

"Muslims bear children not because they want to have them, but because they want to occupy the whole country," he alleged.

About Hindu Yuva Vahini

The Hindu Yuva Vahini is a Hindu nationalist and social Hindu youth group, founded by, now CM of UP, Yogi Adityanath.

Yogi Adityanath, founded the Hindu Yuva Vahini in April 2002, on the day of Rama Navami and the organisation is headquartered in Gorakhpur.

