Palestine envoy meets terrorist Hafiz Saeed in Pak after India votes in its favour in UN

Palestinian Ambassador Waleed Abu Ali with Prof Hafiz Muhammad Saeed during Tahaffuz e Bait Al Maqdas Conf Rawalpindi#SolidarityWithAlQudus pic.twitter.com/FUILirbE60

— دفاع پاکستان کونسل (@DPCOfficial) December 29, 2017



A few days after India voted for Palestine's UNGA Resolution on Jerusalem, Palestine's Envoy to Pakistan shared today the stage with terrorist Hafeez Sayeed in a Rawalpindi public rally condemning India.



— Subramanian Swamy (@Swamy39) December 29, 2017





Why did India vote against US on Jerusalem? https://t.co/isM5hoTmp3 via @PGurus1



— Subramanian Swamy (@Swamy39) December 29, 2017



New Delhi: India is disappointed and will strongly take up with Palestine the issue of its ambassador in Pakistan attending a rally organised by Jamaat-ud-Dawa (JuD) chief and 26/11 Mumbai terror attack mastermind Hafiz Saeed."We have seen reports in this regard. We are taking up the matter strongly with the Palestinian ambassador in New Delhi and with the Palestinian authorities," External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said.He was reacting to a query on reports and photographs of the Palestinian ambassador participating in the rally.According to reports, Palestinian ambassador in Islamabad Walid Abu Ali attended a large rally organised by the Difa-e-Pakistan Council in Rawalpindi, Pakistan Friday morning. Difa-e-Pakistan (Defence of Pakistan) Council (DPC) is an alliance of Islamist groups in Pakistan, including Saeed's outfit.BJP leader Subramanian Swamy also pointed about the meeting and also shared an article on why India voted against US in Jerusalem.