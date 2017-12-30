 Palestine envoy meets terrorist Hafiz Saeed in Pak after India votes in its favour in UN
Palestine envoy meets terrorist Hafiz Saeed in Pak after India votes in its favour in UN

The rally was held in Rawalpindi organised by terrorist Hafiz Saeed who is stepping into politics.

Palestinian ambassador to Pakistan, Walid Abu Ali, recently shared a stage with Mumbai terror attack mastermind Hafiz Saeed in Rawalpindi.

New Delhi: India is disappointed and will strongly take up with Palestine the issue of its ambassador in Pakistan attending a rally organised by Jamaat-ud-Dawa (JuD) chief and 26/11 Mumbai terror attack mastermind Hafiz Saeed.
"We have seen reports in this regard. We are taking up the matter strongly with the Palestinian ambassador in New Delhi and with the Palestinian authorities," External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said.


He was reacting to a query on reports and photographs of the Palestinian ambassador participating in the rally.

According to reports, Palestinian ambassador in Islamabad Walid Abu Ali attended a large rally organised by the Difa-e-Pakistan Council in Rawalpindi, Pakistan Friday morning. Difa-e-Pakistan (Defence of Pakistan) Council (DPC) is an alliance of Islamist groups in Pakistan, including Saeed's outfit.



The meeting and the rally in which Hafiz Saeed spewed venom against India, comes days after India  joined 127 other countries to vote in the United Nations General Assembly in favour of a resolution opposing the recent decision of US President Donald Trump to recognise Jerusalem as Israel's capital.

BJP leader Subramanian Swamy also pointed about the meeting and also shared an article on why India voted against US in Jerusalem. 







