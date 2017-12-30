Palestine envoy meets terrorist Hafiz Saeed in Pak after India votes in its favour in UN

"We have seen reports in this regard. We are taking up the matter strongly with the Palestinian ambassador in New Delhi and with the Palestinian authorities," External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said.
Palestinian Ambassador Waleed Abu Ali with Prof Hafiz Muhammad Saeed during Tahaffuz e Bait Al Maqdas Conf Rawalpindi#SolidarityWithAlQudus pic.twitter.com/FUILirbE60
— دفاع پاکستان کونسل (@DPCOfficial) December 29, 2017
He was reacting to a query on reports and photographs of the Palestinian ambassador participating in the rally.
According to reports, Palestinian ambassador in Islamabad Walid Abu Ali attended a large rally organised by the Difa-e-Pakistan Council in Rawalpindi, Pakistan Friday morning. Difa-e-Pakistan (Defence of Pakistan) Council (DPC) is an alliance of Islamist groups in Pakistan, including Saeed's outfit.
The meeting and the rally in which Hafiz Saeed spewed venom against India, comes days after India joined 127 other countries to vote in the United Nations General Assembly in favour of a resolution opposing the recent decision of US President Donald Trump to recognise Jerusalem as Israel's capital.
BJP leader Subramanian Swamy also pointed about the meeting and also shared an article on why India voted against US in Jerusalem.
A few days after India voted for Palestine's UNGA Resolution on Jerusalem, Palestine's Envoy to Pakistan shared today the stage with terrorist Hafeez Sayeed in a Rawalpindi public rally condemning India.
— Subramanian Swamy (@Swamy39) December 29, 2017
Why did India vote against US on Jerusalem? https://t.co/isM5hoTmp3 via @PGurus1
— Subramanian Swamy (@Swamy39) December 29, 2017
First Published: 30 Dec 2017 08:16 AM