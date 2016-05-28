India the fastest growing economy during global recession: Jaitley

Highlighting the achievements of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led NDA Government at the Centre, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Saturday said that India is the fastest growing economy during the global recession, adding that it can grow at the rate of 8-9 percent in the years to come."The rural conditions should be improved was our main agenda and we have been working on it. During global recession, India is the fastest growing economy. It's still less according to us, we think we can do even better. The Indian economy can grow at the rate of 8-9 percent in the years to come," Jaitley said in discussion here.Pointing out that schemes like RuPay cards and Mudra Scheme are being praised world over, Jaitley said that the government will have to pump in resources to the rural economy."Every six-seven new villages are getting electricity. We are making huge investments in roads. Simplicity, dispute redressal, corporate tax moderation to incentivise investment are hallmarks of our policy. Previous government introduced retrospective taxes unpredictably. The people in business want predictability," he added.A mega event showcasing achievements of two years of NDA government is being organised in New Delhi today.Prime Minister Narendra Modi and many of his ministerial colleagues were in attendance at the gala event at India Gate in New Delhi today, as part of the celebrations to mark the completion of two years of BJP-led NDA government at the Centre.The Modi government completed two years in office on Thursday and it has launched a series of events to highlight the achievements of the government.The highlight of the celebrations will be the mega show at India Gate - 'Ek Nayi Subah' or a new dawn.