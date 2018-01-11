India, Pakistan NSAs met last month, discussed cross-border terrorism, says MEA

The MEA said the focus of talks between the two NSAs was cross-border terrorism and noted that though talks and terror cannot go together but talks on terror can go ahead.MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar told reporters that the focus of the "operational-level talks" was "cross-border terror" and ways to ensure the elimination of terrorism from the region."India and Pakistan have a dialogue process and we have said terror and talks cannot go together. However, there are other dialogue mechanisms like at the DGMO level or between the BSF and Pakistan Rangers."Similarly, the NSA-level engagement is part of operational-level talks. We have said terror and talks cannot go together, but talks on terror can definitely go ahead," Kumar was quoted by PTI as saying.Asked if more such meetings between the NSAs were scheduled, Kumar said "these operational-level mechanisms do take place... but we don't announce these meeting. As and when these meetings take place, you will get to know."The spokesperson de-linked the meeting between the NSAs from the stalled India-Pakistan dialogue process and said it was a part of operational level engagement between the two countries.The meeting between the two NSAs took place in Thailand nearly three weeks ago(With inputs from agencies)